Masked robbers loot Bengaluru club: Patrons attacked and stripped, five arrested

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2025 09:08 AM IST

Bengaluru police arrest five suspects in violent club robbery; insider involvement suspected. The investigation is going on. 

A group of masked men stormed into a private club in Bengaluru's Banashankari 2nd Stage on the evening of March 31, robbing and assaulting a gathering of 13 friends who were drinking and gambling inside, reported Deccan Herald. The armed gang looted 10 lakh in cash, 700 grams of gold jewellery, and several mobile phones, before allegedly stripping the patrons and locking them in a room.

Bengaluru club robbed by a group of burglars (Pic for representation)
Bengaluru club robbed by a group of burglars (Pic for representation)

According to a report, the incident occurred around 6 pm at BVK Club on 9th Main Road. The victims opened the door after hearing a knock, only to be overpowered by a group of assailants wearing masks and caps. Armed with machetes, the attackers threatened and assaulted some members of the group—one man was reportedly hit on the hand with a machete handle. "They ordered us to stay quiet, beat some of us, forced us to undress, and took away our clothes while fleeing," Ramesh told the police.

Five arrested

Following an investigation, Banashankari police arrested five suspects: Praveen, Manohar, Srikanth, Franklin Suresh, and Suri—all in their late twenties and early thirties. The accused hail from various parts of Bengaluru and surrounding areas like Anekal and Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.

Police revealed that Praveen is a repeat offender with three prior cases registered against him at Bannerghatta and Adugodi police stations. Investigators also suspect the involvement of an insider who allegedly tipped off the gang. "This individual is still absconding, and his identity is being withheld as the investigation continues," a senior officer told the publication.

Meanwhile, authorities have also filed a separate case against the club for hosting illegal gambling activities.

