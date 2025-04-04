Menu Explore
CM Siddaramaiah pushes for development of Karnataka's Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Vijayapura airports

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2025 08:09 PM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah met Union Aviation Minister to advocate for regional airport expansion, particularly in Mysuru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi to push for the development and expansion of key regional airports in the state, including those in Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Vijayapura.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

During the meeting, Siddaramaiah highlighted the state government's commitment to enhancing air connectivity across Karnataka. Focusing on the Mysuru airport, he informed the Union Minister that the Karnataka government had already spent 319.14 crore to acquire 240 acres of land for runway expansion.

In a letter submitted to the Civil Aviation Minister, Siddaramaiah urged the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to bear the cost of utility shifting—estimated at 101.84 crore—and initiate the expansion and development works at the earliest. "We request the AAI to plan and execute the remaining works without delay," he wrote.

The meeting was also attended by Karnataka Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil and senior state government officials.

Karnataka has been steadily expanding its aviation network to improve connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The inauguration of the Shivamogga airport in 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone. The facility, named Kuvempu Airport, became the state’s ninth domestic airport, with IndiGo commencing operations shortly after the launch.

Other domestic airports in Karnataka are located in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, and Mangaluru. Among these, Bengaluru and Mangaluru also serve as international gateways.

Industries Minister M B Patil then said that newly opened Shivamogga airport would be the first in the state to be maintained by a state-run institution. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted permission to the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) to operate and manage the airport.

"This marks a new chapter in state-led airport management and strengthens our vision to make air travel more accessible and efficient across Karnataka," Patil said earlier.

(With agency inputs)

