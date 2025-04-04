Bengaluru girl dies after accidentally consuming herbicide mistaking it as aloe vera drink: Report

In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl from Bengaluru's Deepanjali Nagar died after unknowingly drinking herbicide that had been stored in a reused bottle, reported Deccan Herald. Bengaluru teenager died after accidentally drinking herbicide.

According to the report, the incident took place on March 14 at the family’s residence near Byatarayanapura in Bengaluru. The teenager mistakenly consumed the toxic liquid, believing it was aloe vera juice, as it was kept in a bottle previously used to store the same. This had led to instant poisoning and deteriorated the condition.

Preliminary findings suggest that her parents had reused the empty aloe vera container to store herbicide, unaware of the potential risk it posed. "The girl assumed it was the same health drink and consumed it. Unfortunately, it turned out to be herbicide," said an officer involved in the probe told to the publication.

She was rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident. Despite the doctors’ efforts, her condition deteriorated and she succumbed to the poisoning on April 1.

An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been filed, and the police are continuing their inquiry into the case.

The report further said that the time of the incident, her father was away at work, and her mother — a homemaker — was at home, police said.

Senior officers have urged families to exercise extreme caution while storing hazardous substances at home. "Pesticides and herbicides should never be kept in food or beverage containers. Clear labeling and safe storage can prevent such heartbreaking incidents," one officer is quoted as a saying.