Mohandas Pai slams Karnataka CM over silence on AI, praises Andhra’s proactive push

Mohandas Pai, former CFO of Infosys and a well-known advocate for tech-driven policy reforms, took to social media on Thursday to question Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s silence on artificial intelligence (AI). He expressed disappointment over the state's lack of visible enthusiasm toward emerging tech sectors, particularly when compared to Andhra Pradesh’s proactive approach under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Mohandas Pai slammed Karnataka leaders for not focusing enough on AI.

Pai’s criticism came in response to a post by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who recently praised India's rapid AI adoption. Altman had posted on X, “What’s happening with AI adoption in India right now is amazing to watch. We love to see the explosion of creativity—India is outpacing the world.”

In a swift and forward-looking reply to Altman’s comment, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu invited OpenAI to explore opportunities in his state. “Absolutely! India is just beginning its journey, and Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a hub for AI-driven advancements,” Naidu wrote. “It would be a pleasure to welcome you to Amaravati on your next trip to India and share our vision with you as we shape the future. P.S. It’s not just AI; Andhra Pradesh is also ready to lead in quantum technology.”

Reacting to Naidu’s message, Pai lamented Karnataka’s apparent lack of initiative in attracting global tech investments. He questioned why CM Siddaramaiah has not made similar efforts to position Bengaluru—already a global tech hub—as a leader in AI. “Bengaluru is one of the world’s biggest sources of AI talent. Yet our CM has hardly spoken about technology or outlined any vision to improve the city or promote AI,” Pai wrote. He tagged multiple Karnataka ministers, including Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, IT Minister Priyank Kharge, and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, urging them to act swiftly and push for an “AI City” initiative in the state.

“Karnataka needs a major AI program to consolidate its leadership. Please act,” he added.

Pai has consistently used his X account to hold governments accountable, often expressing concern about governance, policy direction, and tech infrastructure. His latest remarks revived an ongoing exchange with IT Minister Priyank Kharge, who earlier accused Pai of selective criticism when Congress is in power.

In a pointed reply to Pai’s past comments, Kharge had said, “Mr. @TVMohandasPai. Your tone, tenor, and stance are always quite clear whenever Congress is in power. Yes, we are accountable, and we will never shy away from our responsibility to build a thriving economic powerhouse. I hope that one day you will also advocate for the state’s rightful share from the Central Government.”