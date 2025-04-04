Garbage piles, traffic chaos outside Bengaluru’s iconic Lalbagh spark outrage online

Bengaluru residents are expressing outrage over the growing garbage and traffic mess outside Lalbagh Botanical Gardenone of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Several users took to social media platform X, sharing photos that showed garbage trucks lined up and piles of waste dumped outside the park.(X/@Sharmilakharab)

Several users took to social media platform X, sharing photos that showed garbage trucks lined up and piles of waste dumped outside the historic park.

“How did we allow Lalbagh exterior to become a traffic and garbage mess? Depressing!” one user wrote, tagging the BBMP and Bengaluru Traffic Police. “Now you allow garbage trucks and cabs to park here — see the mess!”, a user wrote.

The post quickly drew attention from other frustrated citizens, many of whom shared similar experiences from across the city.

Reactions from X users

“Even on the other side of the road there are huge piles of garbage left unattended, on the footpath itself,” another user commented.

The concern wasn’t limited to Lalbagh. Complaints also poured in about other neighborhoods. “Pls see the entrance to RT Nagar. The same garbage mess situation! Mind you, the area is home to many ex-chief ministers, ministers, judges & officials,” one person pointed out.

Another user added, “You should see Banashankari. It stinks, and the amount of garbage there every day… There is no way to walk for people as there are numerous garbage disposal autos & trash everywhere!! There is just no solution for this.”

Frustration boiled over in several responses, with some suggesting collective action. “Take a look at all the so-called good localities of Bangalore. Everywhere there is garbage. This is going from bad to worse. Posting and tagging on X doesn’t seem to be helping. City has become a hell hole. Want to start a petition?”

Despite repeated tagging of civic and traffic authorities on social media, many users said they’ve seen no meaningful response or clean-up.

The growing garbage problem has renewed calls for stricter enforcement, better waste management, and accountability from city authorities, especially in public spaces like Lalbagh that are frequented by thousands daily.

BBMP's ‘Garbage tax’

Starting April 1, Bengalureans will have to pay a mandatory Solid Waste Management (SWM) user fee as part of an initiative to improve waste collection and disposal across the city.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made it compulsory for all property owners to contribute towards waste management, with fees collected alongside property tax. The city aims to generate ₹685 crore through this initiative in the current fiscal year, the New Indian Express reported.

