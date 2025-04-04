Bengaluru metro logs nearly 12,000 violations for loud music, urges commuters to follow rules

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro security personnel have recorded over 27,000 instances of passenger misconduct on moving trains during non-peak hours over the past six months, a media release by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) revealed. Other violations included 554 cases of passengers consuming food on trains, despite metro guidelines discouraging the practice.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

The violations, which ranged from playing loud music to failing to offer priority seating, resulted in strong warnings being issued to offenders, though no fines were imposed.

According to data from routine security checks conducted between September 2024 and March 2025, the most frequent issue was passengers playing loud music, with 11,922 cases recorded.

Additionally, 14,162 instances were reported where passengers failed to vacate priority seats meant for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PwD), pregnant women, and those traveling with infants.

Other violations included 554 cases of passengers consuming food on trains, despite metro guidelines discouraging the practice, and 474 instances of commuters carrying oversized luggage, which can obstruct movement inside metro coaches.

While no fines were imposed, Namma Metro’s Security Squad issued stern warnings to violators, urging passengers to follow the rules for a smoother and more comfortable commuting experience.

“We request commuters to respect metro guidelines for a pleasant journey and avoid actions that could lead to penalties in the future,” BMRCL stated.

Late-night trains on match days

BMRCL has announced an extension of metro services to accommodate cricket fans attending the TATA IPL 2025 matches in Bengaluru.

With matches scheduled on April 2, 10, 18, 24, and May 3, 13, and 17, metro operations will be extended beyond regular hours to ensure smooth travel for spectators.

As per the new schedule, the last metro train will depart at 12.30 am from all four terminal stations—Whitefield (Kadugodi), Challaghatta, Silk Institute, and Madavara.

Additionally, the last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic), the city's key transit hub, will leave at 1.15 am in all directions.