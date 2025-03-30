Bengaluru commuter criticises Namma Metro fare hike, claims driving saves time and money

The recent fare hike by Namma Metro has triggered a strong reaction from daily commuters, particularly students and low-income groups, who are now turning to more affordable yet slower alternatives like city buses and private vehicles. The increased cost of metro travel has raised concerns about the affordability and efficiency of public transport in Bengaluru. A Bengaluru commuter’s post on Namma Metro’s fare hike went viral.

A commuter recently took to Reddit to highlight the financial burden imposed by the new fare structure. The user, with the handle @Confident_Remote_289, shared a detailed breakdown of their travel expenses, illustrating how the metro is no longer the cost-effective choice it once was.

Redditor shares commute breakdown

Posting on Reddit, the user explained their journey from Chikkabidarakallu to JP Nagar. They stated,

“I had to go to JP Nagar from Chikkabidarakallu. The journey cost me:

Auto from home to metro station - ₹70

Metro from Chikkabidarakallu to RV Road - ₹80

Walk from RV Road to destination - ₹0 (but took 13 minutes)

Return walk - 13 minutes

Return metro - ₹80

Return last-mile auto - ₹70Total cost: ₹300.”

The commuter further added that if they had driven their own car, the total cost would have been ₹250, saving both time and effort. “This should not be the case with public transport, especially in a densely populated urban centre like Bengaluru,” they emphasised.

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts

The post has gained over 150 upvotes, with several users expressing their frustration over the metro fare hike and the overall lack of efficient last-mile connectivity.

One user pointed out that while the fare may seem reasonable for a single traveller, a self-owned car becomes significantly more economical when travelling in a group. Another user criticised the poor parking infrastructure near metro stations, saying, “Forget about last-mile connectivity, there isn’t even enough parking space for two-wheelers at most metro stations.”

Another commuter lamented the struggles of using public transport, stating, “Everyone encourages public transport, but no one talks about the discomfort. Our buses, especially low-floor ones, aren’t comfortable for people over 45 with joint pains. The sudden braking and narrow aisles make it even worse.”

Some users outright condemned the fare hike, with one commenting, “Even with the previous fare of ₹260, a two-wheeler was still the cheaper option.” Another added, “A 5-10% increase is understandable, but an 80-100% hike is absurd.”

The sentiment was summed up by a frustrated commuter who remarked, “Unpopular fact: Namma anything is just too expensive.”