A Delhi woman’s guide to navigating Bengaluru: Where to find the best chole bhature and more

Bengaluru, with its busy streets, tech parks and bustling neighbourhoods, can be overwhelming to a first-time visitor. If you are planning to visit or move to Bengaluru, this guide to navigating the Silicon Valley of India might come in handy. The guide was compiled by Aditi Tibarewal, a Delhi woman who moved to the Karnataka capital 18 months ago. Your guide to navigating Bengaluru, from food to commute and more. (file)(PTI)

In her now-viral X thread, Aditi spoke about the best places to live, eat, and visit in the city, how to navigate its bustling roads and more. Her thread has collected over 2 lakh views and hundreds of comments.

“I’ve completed 18 months in Bengaluru now, and for anyone who is moving or is new - here’s a guide on everything you need to get started (from an HSR resident pov),” Aditi posted on X.

Where to live

Finding a good apartment to rent in Bengaluru is not easy. Aditi recommended Flats and Flatmates, Bangalore Roomie, and Peak Bengaluru as platforms to find potential flatmates and houses.

For temporary stays, Draper Startup House in Koramangala and goSTOPS HSR got her vote.

People looking for co-living options in Bengaluru can look into FF21, a community centric accommodation space for young working professionals.

How to commute

Commuting in Bengaluru can present another challenge, especially with ride hailing apps like Ola and Uber.

Aditi recommended Namma Yatri as one option, calling it awesome. The Namma Yatri app has gained significant traction in Bengaluru, but Aditi also had another app she preferred over it - Rapido.

Her reason for giving Rapido an edge over Namma Yatri? “I’m more inclined towards Rapido coz of its UI - they even call to check if travelling late at night,” she wrote.

How to stay active

Want to stay active without hitting the gym? This X user has got you covered. Aditi compiled a list of places where people can play sports in Bengaluru. Not just places, she also listed a number of communities where Bengaluru residents can connect with like-minded people.

Trekking is another option for people to stay active in the metropolitan city, Aditi said.

Where to eat

There is, of course, no dearth of good food in Bengaluru. “Asha Tiffins is everyone’s go to favourite for dosa, idli, of course filter coffee more! Rameshwaram is obviously popular and great,” said Aditi, but she also recommended other great options, including Nagarjuna for Andhra-style thali, Amudham for ghee podi idli, and Gramin for good vegetarian food.

For North Indian food, the Delhi woman recommended Punjabi Rasoi.

Delhi-wallas missing chole bhature in Bengaluru need not despair. Aditi’s tried-and-tested chole bhature options in Karnataka included Natraj and Purani Dilli by Anand.

“Then there is chole kulche in front of NIFT, never have been able to remember the name, just manage to walk there on Sundays,” she added.

Out and about the city

As a city filled with young professionals, there are plenty of hangout spots in Bengaluru. For karaoke, she recommended ‘What’s in a Name’ in Koramangala and Watson’s. Bollywood fans can head to Badmaash in Koramangala for some great dance music.

On the other hand, people who want to enjoy Bengaluru’s natural beauty can also find something.

“Coming from Delhi, another fascinating thing for me has been the lakes here,” Aditi wrote. She recommended Agara Lake and Sankey Tank.