‘Dead’ woman appears in Mysuru court, two years after husband jailed for her ‘murder’: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2025 10:28 AM IST

The court has directed Bettadapura police to submit a comprehensive report by April 17 to determine who the deceased woman actually was.

In a bizarre twist straight out of a crime thriller, a woman presumed dead for over two years, allegedly murdered by her husband, walked into a Mysuru court on Thursday, leaving the courtroom stunned.

The woman, identified as Mallige, had gone missing from Kushalnagar in 2020.(Representational image)
The woman, identified as Mallige, had gone missing from Kushalnagar in 2020.(Representational image)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the woman, identified as Mallige, had gone missing from Kushalnagar in 2020. Her husband, Suresh, was arrested and jailed after police claimed that a female skeleton found in Bettadapura, Periyapatna taluk, was hers.

Investigators concluded that Suresh had murdered his wife and disposed of the body, and a chargesheet was filed based on this claim. Suresh has been behind bars ever since, the report added.

But on April 1 this year, Suresh’s lawyer, advocate Pandu Poojari, stumbled upon a video clip reportedly showing Mallige alive and in the company of another man. He brought it to the court’s attention, prompting the court to summon her.

Following a police search, Mallige was produced in court on Thursday, putting the entire case under a cloud. The dramatic appearance has now raised critical doubts about the identity of the skeletal remains that were believed to be hers.

The court has directed Bettadapura police to submit a comprehensive report by April 17 to determine who the deceased woman actually was.

According to Deccan Herald, the case is likely to trigger a re-investigation into how the police misidentified the skeleton and whether due process was followed.

