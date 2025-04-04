Bengaluru: Bihar woman, 19, dragged to secluded spot, raped near KR Puram railway station, two arrested

A Bihar woman, 19, was allegedly raped by a man in Bengaluru’s KR Puram area in the early hours of Wednesday while his accomplice assaulted her brother, police said. The two suspects, both hailing from Kolar, have been arrested, Deccan Herald reported. The woman, who had recently quit her job in Kerala, had arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

According to the report, the accused, identified as Asif (29) and Syed (24), were reportedly involved in odd jobs, including driving autorickshaws. According to police, the incident took place around 1.30 am near the KR Puram railway station when the victim and her brother were looking for food before boarding a train to Bihar.

The woman, who had recently quit her job in Kerala, had arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday. A fellow passenger had advised her to take a connecting train from Bengaluru to reach Bihar. Upon arrival at KR Puram station around 1.20 am, her brother, who lives in Bengaluru, came to assist her in catching the train.

As they stepped out of the station, the accused spotted them and followed them in an autorickshaw. A short distance away, they confronted the siblings. Asif allegedly dragged the woman to a secluded spot while Syed attacked her brother, preventing him from intervening. Despite her cries for help, Asif sexually assaulted her, police said according to the publication.

Passersby, hearing the commotion, rushed to the scene and alerted the police. The beat patrol team promptly arrived and detained Asif, while Syed managed to flee. However, he was traced and arrested by 9 am the same day, the report further added.

The suspects have been remanded in police custody for further investigation. They have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rape, wrongful restraint, assault, and criminal intimidation.

(Also Read: Sahil Jain, third accused in gold smuggling case, remanded to custody until April 7)

Married woman gang-raped

In another incident in February this year, the Bengaluru police arrested four individuals in connection with the alleged gang rape of a married woman in Koramangala.

According to the police, the incident took place near a junction in Koramangala. According to news agency ANI, Sarah Fatima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru Southeast, stated, "In the sexual assault case of a married woman in Koramangala, we have arrested four accused. Three are from West Bengal, and one is from Uttarakhand, who was employed at a hotel. Further investigation is ongoing, and the victim's condition is stable".

The victim approached the Koramangala police to report the assault, leading to the registration of a rape case.

(Also Read: BJP leaders, including Yediyurappa, detained during protest march to Karnataka CM's residence over price hike)