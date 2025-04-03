BJP leaders, including Yediyurappa, detained during protest march to Karnataka CM's residence over price hike

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, along with several senior BJP leaders, was taken into preventive custody on Thursday as they attempted to march towards Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s official residence in protest. The agitation, which began as a day-and-night protest at Freedom Park on Wednesday, was organized to oppose rising prices, alleged fund mismanagement, and the state government’s policy on reservations. Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa detained in Bengaluru. (PTI)

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, and multiple BJP MLAs were among those detained by the police during the march. Addressing the media later, Vijayendra said the party was highlighting three key issues: rising inflation, the reintroduction of four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, and the alleged diversion of funds from the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Scheduled Tribe Sub Plan (TSP).

The protests were not limited to Bengaluru, as demonstrations erupted in multiple districts across Karnataka, with BJP workers staging rallies and sit-ins demanding government accountability.

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced plans to escalate its agitation with a statewide ‘Janakrosha Yatra’ (Public Outrage March) starting April 7. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will flag off the march in Mysuru. According to party sources, the yatra’s first phase will cover Mysuru and Chamarajanagar on April 7, Mandya and Hassan on April 8, and Kodagu and Mangaluru on April 9. The first leg will conclude in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru on April 10. The second phase, starting April 13, will extend to Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts, with the movement eventually spanning every district in Karnataka. Each district will witness a two-to-three-kilometer ‘padayatra’ (foot march) to rally public support.

BJP leaders assert that the state government has failed to address economic distress, with citizens burdened by steep fuel and essential commodity prices. Additionally, the party has accused the Congress-led administration of prioritizing vote-bank politics over fiscal prudence. As political tensions rise, all eyes are now on how the state government will respond to the BJP’s intensifying campaign.

