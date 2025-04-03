Bengaluru rains: Relief from heat, return of waterlogging and traffic chaos. Full details

Bengaluru witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday, offering much-needed relief from the scorching temperatures that have gripped the city in recent weeks. However, the showers also brought significant challenges, with severe waterlogging and traffic congestion reported across several key areas. he intensity of the rainfall is likely to increase on Sunday, April 7, bringing more widespread showers across Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued multiple advisories, alerting commuters about slow-moving traffic in several parts of the city due to water accumulation. Outer Ring Road, particularly the Marathahalli stretch, was one of the worst-affected areas, with vehicles moving sluggishly due to waterlogging near Ecospace.

Several other major roads and intersections faced traffic disruptions. Commuters traveling from HBR Layout to Tin Factory encountered slow-moving traffic due to heavy rainfall, while the ITI Bhavan to Banaswadi service road also experienced congestion due to high vehicle volume and waterlogging.

Additional bottlenecks were reported at:

Panathur Bridge towards Kadubeesanahalli

Kasturi Nagar towards Ramamurthy Nagar

Dalmia to Vega City Mall

Harehalli Main Road towards Vishnuvardhan Road

HAL Old Airport Road towards Domlur Flyover

Swami Vivekananda Road towards 80 Ft Road

Vasanth Nagar Underpass

Waterlogging near Sagar Apollo Hospital towards Dairy Circle and Sony World towards Srinivagilu Junction further contributed to the citywide traffic snarls, causing delays for daily commuters.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall for the next five days, with the city expected to experience generally cloudy conditions accompanied by intermittent showers and thunderstorms from April 3 to April 7. The intensity of the rainfall is likely to increase on Sunday, April 7, bringing more widespread showers across Bengaluru. By Monday, April 8, the weather is expected to shift to partly cloudy conditions.

As the rains persist, civic authorities and traffic police remain on the ground to manage waterlogging and ensure smoother traffic flow. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated with real-time traffic alerts from the Bengaluru Traffic Police.