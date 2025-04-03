Light rains in parts of Bengaluru, cloudy skies likely to persist till evening

People of Bengaluru woke up to a pleasant surprise on Thursday morning as light rains and overcast skies provided much-needed relief from the summer heat. Several parts of the city experienced drizzles and showers, cooling down the otherwise warm temperatures. The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain cool and rainy throughout the week. City sees early morning rains. (PTI)

As of 7:20 AM, rainfall was reported in Sadashivanagar and Seshadripuram, while drizzles were recorded in Malleswaram, Jalahalli, Mathikere, Peenya, R. T. Nagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, and Nandini Layout. The unexpected showers are likely to impact commuters, with wet roads potentially leading to slower traffic and minor delays during peak hours.

Many users took to social media and shared the images and videos of Bengaluru rains. A user said, “Cool morning in Bengaluru today, many parts of South India seeing morning thunderstorms. Good possibility of scattered light rain or thundershowers. For whole SIK central KA karavali and malnad. NIK to see isolated thunderstorms.”

Another user said, “Bengaluru weather is weathering," as pleasent weather took over the city early in the morning. However, traffic cops are gearing up to deal with any congestions if the rain intensifies by the end of the day.

Cloudy weather likely to continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a rainy spell for the next five days, with Bengaluru expected to witness generally cloudy conditions accompanied by intermittent rain and thunderstorms from April 3 to April 7. The showers are expected to intensify on Sunday, April 7, bringing more widespread rainfall across the city. By Monday, April 8, the weather is likely to transition to partly cloudy conditions.

The recent spell of rain comes as a welcome respite for residents grappling with rising summer temperatures. With Bengaluru’s weather shifting towards cooler and wetter conditions, citizens are advised to carry an umbrella and stay prepared for sudden showers. Further updates on the city’s weather patterns will be monitored closely.