Bengaluru’s vehicle boom fuels traffic nightmare, crosses 1.2 crore mark: Report

Bengaluru's traffic congestion is worsening as the number of vehicles on its roads continues to climb at an alarming rate. The city now has over 1.2 crore registered vehicles, according to a report by The Times of India. Statewide, vehicle registrations have also seen a significant surge, rising from just over 2.7 crore in March 2021 to more than 3.3 crore as of February 2025. Bengaluru alone has witnessed rapid growth in motor vehicle ownership, with numbers increasing from slightly over 1 crore in March 2021 to the current 1.2 crore. Bengaluru now has more than 1.2 crore vehicles plying on the road. (PTI)

Here is the data break down

The latest data from the transport department indicates that two-wheelers remain the dominant mode of transport in Bengaluru. Their registrations have risen from 66.7 lakh in March 2021 to 82.4 lakh by February 2025, reflecting a sharp 23.5% jump. Passenger cars have also experienced substantial growth, with the number of registered four-wheelers increasing from 20.8 lakh to 25.2 lakh in the same period, marking a 21% rise.

Karnataka as a whole continues to be heavily dependent on two-wheelers, which make up nearly 71% of all vehicles on its roads. By February 2025, the total number of registered two-wheelers had reached 2.3 crore. The car segment has also seen notable expansion, with registrations increasing from 37.5 lakh in March 2020 to 48.9 lakh by February 2025—a 30% jump that signals rising incomes and growing middle-class aspirations despite global economic uncertainties.

Among the fastest-growing vehicle categories, construction equipment has recorded an explosive rise, albeit from a smaller base. The number of such vehicles has more than quadrupled, climbing from 4,816 units in March 2020 to 21,495 by February 2025. This surge reflects the state’s intensified focus on infrastructure development and ongoing construction activities in cities like Bengaluru.

The transport vehicle sector has also seen steady expansion, particularly in ride-hailing services. Motor cab registrations have grown significantly in the last two years, rising from around 3.6 lakh in March 2023 to nearly 4.2 lakh in February 2025, representing a 16.5% increase. Three-wheeler autorickshaws, crucial for last-mile connectivity, have also seen a rise in numbers, with registrations growing from 7.2 lakh in March 2020 to 8.8 lakh by February 2025.

In 2023, Bengaluru had surpassed New Delhi with more number of private cars plying on the road.