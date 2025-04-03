Bengaluru bus gets stuck on railway track near Kengeri, delays trains and sparks safety concerns

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus carrying more than ten passengers found itself stranded on a railway track at Ramohalli railway crossing near Kengeri, just as the Mysore-Chennai Vande Bharat Express was approaching. The incident, which took place in early hours of Wednesday , sparked widespread concern over railway crossing safety in Bengaluru, with visuals of the situation quickly going viral on social media. A BMTC bus got struck on a railway track near Bengaluru's Kengeri while the Vande Bharat train was approaching.

According to a report in Money Contro, the bus got stuck due to an airlock issue. As soon as the problem arose, the driver promptly alerted both BMTC and railway authorities. Reports indicate that the bus was stranded on the tracks between Hejjala and Kengeri at around 7:15 AM. Authorities acted swiftly, and the vehicle was cleared within 20 minutes, by 7:35 AM.

As a result of the incident, the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express (Train no. 20663) was halted at the level crossing from 7:18 AM to 7:53 AM, causing a delay of 35 minutes. Another train, the Kacheguda-Mysuru Express (Train no. 12785), was also affected, with a delay of 30 minutes from 7:23 AM to 7:53 AM.

Social media users were divided in their reactions. Some expressed relief that a potential disaster was averted due to timely intervention by railway authorities and the loco pilot. One user pointed out that while the bus had a mechanical failure, the railway signals would not have been cleared unless the level crossing gate was fully locked, thereby preventing a collision. However, others raised concerns about how the gate was open despite an approaching train, calling it a serious lapse in railway safety protocols.

The incident has reignited discussions about the efficiency of railway crossings in Bengaluru, with citizens urging authorities to reassess safety measures and ensure that similar mishaps are prevented in the future.