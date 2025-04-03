AI sparks political crossfire: BJP, Congress lock horns in Karnataka’s digital war over price hikes

The growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now extended to political warfare, with Karnataka’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deploying AI-generated content to criticize the Congress-led state government over rising prices. Capitalizing on viral trends, the BJP has used popular AI-generated Ghibli-style images to launch an offensive against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his administration. An AI-generated image of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (X/KarnatakaBJP)

Take a look at posts

As protests over price hikes gain momentum, the BJP’s social media accounts have actively targeted the Congress government. In a recent post on X, the party mocked Siddaramaiah by prompting an AI tool to generate an image depicting the Karnataka Chief Minister holding an empty coconut shell. The post, captioned "AI Prompt: Image of the Karnataka CM along with his contributions to Karnataka," took a direct jab at the Congress leader, insinuating that he had no significant achievements to his name.

The BJP further intensified its digital campaign with meme-driven attacks. One such post compared Siddaramaiah to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, branding him "costly diesel" in a reference to the recent fuel price hikes. The caption read, "One is Fast & Furious; the other is full of scams and injurious."

In another AI-generated animation video, the BJP portrayed the Chief Minister as a teacher educating Congress leaders with an alphabet lesson highlighting state policies. The clip suggested that 'A' stood for Alcohol and Asset Tax, 'B' for bus fare hikes, and 'C' for rising electricity bills, framing the government’s fiscal decisions as burdensome for the public.

The price hikes have sparked concerns across Karnataka, particularly after the state government’s notification on Tuesday confirming an increase in Karnataka Sales Tax (KST) on diesel from 18.4% to 21.17%. As a result, diesel prices have surged to ₹88.99 per litre, while petrol now costs ₹102.92 per litre. According to the Akhila Karnataka Petroleum Dealers Association, diesel prices have risen by approximately ₹2 per litre, potentially leading to increased transportation costs. This could further escalate the prices of essential commodities such as vegetables and fruits, adding to the financial strain on consumers.

Meanwhile, the viral Ghibli-style trend has also been leveraged by Bengaluru Police, albeit for a different purpose. In an animated public safety message, the department cautioned against reckless driving. The video, featuring a rider performing a wheelie, carried the warning: "Even in the whimsical world of Ghibli, wheeling is no fairytale—it’s dangerous and punishable." The post included real-life images of a rider being arrested for stunt riding on Bengaluru’s roads, reinforcing the consequences of traffic violations.