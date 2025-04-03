‘Just 30 minutes and…’: Rain turns Bengaluru streets into streams, residents lash out at civic apathy

A 30-minute spell of heavy rain on Thursday was enough to throw parts of Bengaluru into chaos, as several areas grappled with severe waterlogging. Among the worst-hit locations was Tavarekere Main Road, where viral videos on social media showed residents wading through knee-deep water, reigniting concerns over the city’s crumbling infrastructure. A school kid is spotted walking in a knee-deep level water at Bengaluru's Tavarekere main road.

Take a look at the video

BTM Layout residents took to social media, sharing visuals of submerged streets and calling out civic authorities for their inaction. "Tavarekere Main Road #btmlayout #bangalorerains #brandbengaluru @DKShivakumar @RLR_BTM just 30 min rain and this is the condition. What's happening with our tax-paid money??" read one post, demanding accountability from city leaders.

Frustration mounted as citizens criticized the government for failing to improve drainage systems. One social media user pointed out, "Our tax-paid money, including future generations’ presumptive taxes, is being invested into car-only tunnel roads. When the tunnel road is built (if at all), stormwater will naturally find a convenient path to drain. Please thank our efficient BBMP."

Another user questioned the governance priorities, stating, "30 minutes of rain, and Tavarekere Main Road is a mess! Where is our tax money going? #BrandBengaluru or #FailedBengaluru? We need transparency in BBMP’s road maintenance budget. Immediate drainage upgrades are crucial."

The heavy downpour also impacted multiple other areas across Bengaluru, leading to severe traffic snarls. Waterlogging slowed movement on key stretches, including Outer Ring Road near Marathahalli, HAL Old Airport Road, and Kasturi Nagar. The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued advisories warning commuters about congestion hotspots, while civic workers were deployed to clear clogged drains and facilitate smoother traffic flow.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain for the coming days. Intermittent showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue until April 7, with an intense spell predicted on Sunday. Residents are bracing for further disruptions, hoping authorities take immediate measures to prevent another waterlogged nightmare.