Nigerian woman found dead in Bengaluru outskirts, police suspect murder: Report

The body of a 30-year-old foreign national woman was discovered on Wednesday morning in a deserted stretch near Bengaluru's Telecom Layout on Bettahalasur Main Road, raising serious concerns about a possible murder, reported The Indian Express. The discovery was made around 8:30 am by passersby, who immediately informed the police control room. A Nigerian woman was found dead in Bengaluru outskirts.

Also Read - Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah welcomes caste census, urges Centre to add socio-economic and educational survey

The report further said that preliminary investigation on the case are suggesting a foul play. Police officials found that the body bore clear signs of strangulation and had a visible injury on the forehead, pointing to a violent death. Authorities reportedly believe the woman may have been killed elsewhere and her body abandoned at the isolated location. The police reached to the spot after the locals informed them about the abandoned dead body.

Based on documents found at the scene, the woman has been tentatively identified as Loweth, who hailed from Cross River (Oyono), Nigeria. However, officials have yet to verify her complete identity. “We’ve identified her name and where she was staying. But until we thoroughly examine the documents, we cannot confirm further details,” an officer involved in the investigation is quoted as a saying.

Also Read - Fake sadhu cons Bengaluru car driver, steals ₹70,000 gold ring after performing ‘magic’: Report

The woman’s immigration status also remains unclear. Police are currently checking whether she was overstaying in India or had a valid visa. The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination, which is expected to shed more light on the cause and time of death. Bengaluru's Chikkajala police have registered a case of murder and are pursuing multiple angles in the investigation. More details about the incident are likely to be revealed post investigation.