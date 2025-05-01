Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah welcomes caste census, urges Centre to add socio-economic and educational survey

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hailed the Union Government's move to approve the caste census alongside the national population enumeration, but urged that it be accompanied by a wider survey to capture the social, economic, and educational realities of various communities. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

"Our Government wholeheartedly welcomes the decision, but I urge the Centre to take it a step further -- to gather data that can inform a scientific and equitable reservation policy," said CM Siddaramaiah.

"Based on that data, we have revised and expanded our reservation policy," he said, positioning Karnataka as a template for national implementation.

The Congress leader also used the opportunity to credit Rahul Gandhi's consistent advocacy for caste census and reservation reform.

"Even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't acknowledge it, the country knows it was Rahul Gandhi's relentless pressure that brought the Centre to this decision," he said.

Siddaramaiah criticised past BJP opposition to caste-based data collection, saying the party once labelled it "divisive" and contrary to Hindu unity.

"Their shift in stance is welcome, but it's clear that Congress's pressure and vision led the way," he asserted.

Recounting his earlier tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, he said the idea for a caste census had been initiated during the Dharam Singh Government but was delayed until his return as Chief Minister.

He highlighted that the Supreme Court itself has, on several occasions, underlined the need for robust socio-economic data to justify reservation policies.

He further urged Prime Minister Modi to rein in BJP leaders in Karnataka who continue to oppose the state's survey efforts.

"Just as they mocked our five Guarantee schemes and later adopted them, this change too reflects the growing influence of Congress's pro-people agenda," he added.

Offering full cooperation to the Centre, Siddaramaiah said the Karnataka model is ready to serve as a blueprint.

"We are fully prepared to guide the Union Government if needed," he stated.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at 69 in the Union List in the Seventh Schedule.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said caste was excluded from all census operations conducted since independence.