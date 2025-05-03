‘I was repeatedly attacked, but no one helped’: Bengaluru woman on late-night molestation

The Bengaluru woman who was allegedly molested at Eco World IT park described the incident and said that attack occurred around 11:40 pm when was walking near the main gate of the IT park. According to her police complaint, the men followed her on a motorbike and assaulted her multiple times before fleeing. Bengaluru woman who was molested at an IT park said that nobody came to help her. (Representational/ Pixabay)

What did she say?

Recounting the incident, the woman told NDTV , “I was perplexed. I thought maybe someone was riding a vehicle recklessly. The same thing happened again, though, and with greater intensity. Then I was sure someone was doing this deliberately. The third time... I could see the guy taking a U-turn and coming for me.”

Despite being in a busy commercial area filled with people, autos, and security guards, she said her cries for help went unanswered.

“I shouted for help, I stopped auto drivers, I stopped others... but no one came to my help. That’s the most surprising thing. The fact that this happened in an area with so many surveillance cameras and security guards... is testimony to the fact that no matter how many safety measures we have, there is a big loophole when it comes to how people are conditioned to look at each other and towards respecting each other's boundaries,” she told police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) Shivakumar confirmed that a case had been registered under Sections 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relate to assault or criminal force used to outrage a woman’s modesty. “This act has caused harm to the complainant’s dignity in a public place. We are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused,” he said.

The case is part of a disturbing pattern. Earlier this month, a molestation case in BTM Layout saw a man caught on CCTV stalking and groping a woman in the early hours of the morning. In another incident, a KSRTC conductor in Mangaluru was caught on video inappropriately touching a sleeping passenger — further fueling public anger and highlighting the systemic neglect towards women’s safety in public spaces.