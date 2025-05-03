‘If PM Modi allows…’: Karnataka minister offers to become ‘suicide bomber’ against Pakistan

Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan stirred controversy on Friday after declaring that he was ready to become a suicide bomber and go to war against Pakistan in the wake of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. His dramatic statement, made during a press conference, quickly went viral and drew strong reactions from across the political spectrum. Congress minister Zameer Ahmed.

Here is what the minister said

“Pakistan has always been India’s enemy,” Khan said, brimming with emotion. “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah allow me, I’m ready to go to Pakistan with a suicide bomb strapped to me and launch an attack.” The minister added that he was willing to sacrifice his life for the country and urged the Centre to take decisive action. While everyone around Khan bursted into laughs, he said, “I am not joking or saying this in a funny way, but I am very serious about it.”

Khan's remarks came shortly after he condemned the Pahalgam attack, calling it a “barbaric and inhuman act” against innocent civilians. He said every Indian must unite in the face of terrorism and demanded tougher national security measures.

However, his aggressive rhetoric stood in contrast to the stance taken by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who called for restraint and diplomacy over calls for armed retaliation. Addressing the issue separately, Siddaramaiah said, “War is not the solution. It will only lead to more loss of life on both sides. We must act with wisdom and focus on national interest, not emotional outbursts.”

On April 22, 2025, a devastating terrorist attack shook Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists, resulting in the deaths of at least 26 individuals and injuring over 20 others. After this, the tensions between India and Pakistan flared with diplomatic strains and military exchanges along the border.