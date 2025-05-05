Bengaluru delivery agent, 19, abducted, brutally murdered by five men after failed relationship

A 19-year-old delivery agent from Bengaluru's Devanahalli was brutally abducted and murdered by five men after a failed relationship with a woman, police said on Sunday. Investigators revealed that the suspects repeatedly punched and kicked the teen while he was inside the moving vehicle.

According to a Times of India report, the victim, identified as Preetham R, was employed by an online grocery firm and resided in Prashanth Nagar, Devanahalli. Authorities have arrested five suspects in connection with his death: Srikanth, Shiva Kumar, Charan, Sanjay, and Kaushik, aged between 22 and 25. They live in Gantiganahalli and nearby areas, the report added.

According to the police, as reported by the publication, Preetham had been in a relationship with a 21-year-old woman studying Ayurveda. However, as the relationship soured, the woman distanced herself from Preetham. Unable to accept the breakup, Preetham reportedly made several attempts to reconcile, which the woman considered harassment. She informed her family about his persistent behaviour, which led to the involvement of her cousin, Srikanth, and his friends.

Srikanth and his associates confronted Preetham about his actions. Despite warnings, Preetham allegedly continued to pursue the woman, leading to a violent confrontation. On the evening of May 2, around 10.30 pm, the five suspects forcibly abducted Preetham from the vicinity of his workplace, dragging him into a vehicle. What followed was a harrowing two-hour ordeal during which the victim was assaulted while being driven to various locations.

Investigators revealed that the suspects repeatedly punched and kicked Preetham while he was inside the moving vehicle. At one point, they stopped at an isolated area to continue the brutal attack, concentrating their blows on his face, causing severe facial injuries. The assailants reportedly abandoned Preetham’s unconscious body near the government primary school at Neeragantipalya village in Devanahalli when they realized the extent of their actions.

Preetham’s father, Ramachandra H, grew concerned when his son, who was expected to return home by 3 am, hadn’t arrived by 6 am the following day. After learning from his son’s colleagues about the abduction, Ramachandra joined the search. Around 7.15 am, he was informed about an unidentified body found near Neeragantipalya. The family faced difficulty in identifying Preetham due to the severe facial injuries. After confirming the identity, Ramachandra filed a formal complaint with the police.

In his complaint, Ramachandra also claimed that the five suspects had previously assaulted Preetham about five days before the fatal incident, further escalating the tension between them, the report further added.

Suspects in police custody

The police took all five suspects into custody on Sunday evening. They are reportedly laborers involved in various jobs. According to TOI, authorities said that the suspects are currently being questioned, with the investigation ongoing.

