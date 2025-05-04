Karnataka Home Minister rules out NIA probe into Mangaluru murder, says police have arrested eight

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday firmly ruled out handing over the investigation into the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), rejecting the demand raised by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and other party leaders. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)

“This is their opinion. Our stand is clear — the police are doing their job efficiently. Eight arrests have been made already, and the investigation is progressing well,” Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru, responding to the BJP’s call for central intervention.

Suhas Shetty, a rowdy sheeter with multiple criminal cases and a known Hindutva activist, was hacked to death late Thursday night by an unidentified group within Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru. The murder triggered tension in the coastal city, prompting the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to call a bandh on Friday that saw widespread closure of shops.

The Home Minister dismissed the need for an NIA probe, asserting confidence in the state police. “At this stage, there is no requirement to involve the NIA. Our force is capable and has already shown results,” he said.

When asked why no government representative visited Shetty’s family, Parameshwara cited the deceased’s criminal background. “There were five criminal cases against him. This is a murder case, and that is precisely why neither I nor any other public representative met the family,” he said.

However, the minister added that the government would ensure justice is served. “We have done our part. Eight people have been arrested,” he said.

Those arrested in connection with the murder include Abdul Safwan, Niyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Muzzammil, Khalandar Shafi, Adil Mehrooz, Mohammad Rizwan, Ranjit, and Nagaraj.

In a move to curb future violence, Parameshwara announced that the state will soon set up a permanent anti-communal task force in the communally sensitive coastal belt. “We are committed to maintaining peace in the region,” he added.

Surya and other BJP leaders had earlier alleged that the murder was a “targeted killing” and called for a central investigation, accusing the state government of failing to protect Hindutva activists.

(With agency inputs)