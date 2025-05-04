Suhas Shetty murder case: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya seeks NIA probe

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that the investigation into the murder of Suhas Shetty be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The BJP MP cited concerns over possible involvement of extremist elements and said a central probe would ensure transparency and justice. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.(PTI)

In his letter, Surya drew parallels with earlier targeted killings where the NIA had exposed the role of banned organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI). “There is growing suspicion that similar radical forces could be behind this incident as well. A central agency-led inquiry would guarantee a thorough, impartial investigation,” the MP wrote.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Saturday that eight suspects had been arrested in connection with Shetty’s murder. Addressing the media, Parameshwara said the state government was working on forming a dedicated anti-communal task force to curb activities that spark sectarian conflict.

“Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have long been in the spotlight for communal incidents. After this murder, there were genuine fears of fresh tensions, but timely police intervention prevented any escalation,” Parameshwara told reporters. The security was beefed up in and around Mangaluru city after the murder of Suhas Shetty as there could be communal elements planted against the law and order situation in the area. Eight people were reportedly arrested in connection with Shetty's murder in Karnataka.

Suhas Shetty murder case

Suhas Shetty, who was named as a key accused in the Fazil murder case, was killed by a group of unidentified assailants in Mangaluru at around 8:30 pm on Thursday. Mangaluru Police Commissioner confirmed the killing, which has since drawn political attention and triggered renewed debates around law and order in coastal Karnataka.

The state continues to maintain heightened security in sensitive areas to avoid communal flare-ups, as investigations into Shetty’s murder move forward.

(With agency inputs)