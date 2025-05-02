Sonu Nigam faces police complaint from Pro-Kannada group over Pahalgam remarks

A Pro-Kannada organisation filed a police complaint against Sonu Nigam for hurting the sentiments of the Kannadiga community after the singer allegedly made comments linking a Kannada fan's request with the terror attack which took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Sonu Nigam faced backlash for his comments on the Pahalgam terror attack and linking to a fan requesting a song in Kannada.(AFP)

The President of the Bengaluru city district of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), lodged the complaint against the renowned singer claiming that his comments had incited hatred against linguistic communities in Karnataka and could provoke violence, reported ANI.

The complaint reads, “Sonu Nigam's statements have caused severe distress to the Kannadiga community. By equating a simple cultural request to sing a Kannada song with a terrorist act, Shri Nigam has portrayed Kannadigas as intolerant or violent, which is contrary to their peace-loving and harmonious nature.”

Also Read: Sonu Nigam shares video as he writhes in pain ahead of Pune show, calls it ‘one of the most difficult days of my life’

The complaint comes after a video of the singer emerged on social media from a musical event held on April 25-26 at East Point College of Engineering and Technology, Virgonagar, Bengaluru.

Sonu Nigam was seen saying in the video, that a fan had “threatened” him to sing in Kannada and linked such behaviour to the Pahalgam terror attack which took place on April 22.

Sonu Nigam's remarks on Pahalgam

Nigam said, “Mujhe accha nahi laga ki waha ek ladka jiski umar, jitni uske umar nahi hogi use pehle toh main Kannada gaane garaha hoon (I didn't like the boy whose age, I have been singing Kannada songs before he was born).”

Also Read: Sonu Nigam cries while singing Mere Dholna on stage, asks for forgiveness from fans later: ‘Hyper emotional ho jata hu’

He added, "Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo karrahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai. (This is the reason for what happened in Pahalgam. This is the reason, what you did just now. Look at who is standing in front of you)."

While the singer also affirmed that he loved Kannadigas and the Kannada language, his comments about the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam stoked controversy.

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, led to the loss of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir, causing outrage and grief across the nation. The incident has also caused relations between India and Pakistan to sour due to suspected cross-border terrorism.