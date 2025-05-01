Sonu Nigam schools fan who asked him to sing in Kannada at Bengaluru show: ‘Yahi kaaran hai Pahalgam mein jo hua’

Singer Sonu Nigam recently lost his cool and schooled a boy during his performance at the East Point College in Bengaluru. A video emerged on Instagram in which Sonu was seen telling the crowd that he loves Kannadigas, but still he was 'rudely threatened' by the boy to sing in Kannada. Sonu also spoke about the Pahalgam incident. (Also Read | Sonu Nigam says no stones or bottles were thrown at him during DTU concert: ‘I paused show because…’) Sonu Nigam performed at a Bengaluru institute.(AFP)

Sonu Nigam on loving Kannada songs, Karnataka, Kannadigas

In the clip, Sonu said that he loves to sing Kannada songs and respects people of Karnataka. "I have sung songs in all languages. But the best songs that I have sung in my life are Kannada songs. Main aapke beech mein jabbhi aata hoon bohut pyaar se aata hoon. Shows toh roz karte hain humlog, lekin jab kabhi bhi Karnataka mein kahi bhi shows hote hain hum bohut izzat se aate hai kyuki aap logo nein humien apna pariwaar maan hai (Whenever I come amid you, I come with so much love. We do shows every day, but whenever we do any shows anywhere in Karnataka, we come with respect, because you have made us your family)," he said.

Sonu says a boy threatened him

Sonu then shared how the fan 'threatened' him to sing in Kannada. "Mujhe accha nahi laga ki waha ek ladka jiski umar, jitni uske umar nahi hogi use pehle toh main Kannada gaane garaha hoon (I didn't like the boy whose age, I have been singing Kannada songs before he was born). He was so rudely threatening me, 'Kannada, Kannada'. Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo karrahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai. I love Kannadigas, I love you guys (This is the reason what happened in Pahalgam. This is the reason, what you did just now. Look at first who is standing in front of you)."

Sonu talks about performing for Kannadigas

He also talked about how he performs even if one Kannadiga fan is there in the crowd during his performances anywhere in the world. "Main puri duniya mein jaha bhi jata hoon, main humesha bolta hoon main, sabko bolta hoon main...14,000 ki audience hog usme ek awaaz aati hai, 'Kannada'. Toh main unke liye, us ek Kannadiga k liye main kuch line Kannadiga k gaata hoon. Main itni izzat karta hoon aapki, itna pyaar karta hoon. So thoda sa rehna chahiye, aesa nahi karna chahiye aapko (Wherever I go in the world, I tell everyone...in a crowd of 14,000 there will be one voice, 'Kannada'. So I sing for that one Kannadiga fan. I love and respect you so much. So you shouldn't do like this)."

About Sonu

Recently, Sonu had performed at the Delhi Technological University. He began his career with the song Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye from the TV serial Talash (1992). Sonu began his career as a playback singer in Bollywood in the early 1990s and quickly rose to fame with hit songs such as Sandese Aate Hai (Border) and Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes).

Apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri.