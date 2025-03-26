Sonu Nigam says no stones or bottles were thrown at him during DTU concert: ‘I paused show because…’

Playback singer Sonu Nigam recently entertained his fans at DTU’s Engifest ’25. However, according to reports, the singer had to pause his concert midway after some in the crowd hurled stones at him. Now, the singer has dismissed such reports and revealed the real reason behind pausing the concert. Sonu Nigam dismisses reports of stones hurled at him during DTU concert.

Sonu Nigam clarifies no stones were hurled at him during recent concert

On March 25, Sonu took to Instagram and, sharing a picture of himself wearing a bunny headband and singing during the fest, he wrote, “Nothing like hurling of stones or bottles as mentioned in some media happened at DTU. There was one vape thrown by someone on stage that hit Subhankar’s chest, and that’s when I was informed about it.”

He further said, “I paused the show and requested and reminded the collegians that the show would have to be abruptly stopped if something like that happened again. The only thing hurled on stage after that was the Pookie band. Which was really Pookie…”

Fans reacted to his clarification, with one writing, “Also, thank you for clarifying in the caption!! Sad to see people throwing things onto the stage. Hope Subhankar Ji is also fine…” Another wrote, “Thank you for clarifying in the caption, Mr. Pookie Nigam.” Another comment read, “Thank you for this… Was worried.”

According to reports, a section of the massive crowd — over one lakh students — began hurling stones and bottles at the stage, endangering his team. The report further stated that the singer paused the concert midway and pleaded with the audience, “Main aapke liye aaya hun yahan pe so that we can all have a good time (I have come here for you guys). I’m not asking you to not enjoy, but please aisa na kariye (don’t do this).”

What Sonu Nigam took away from his concert

Talking about his concert at DTU, Sonu Nigam shared a series of photos, styled in a black-and-white striped co-ord set, and wrote, “Learnt a new word at DTU – Pookie!” For the unversed, when a fan threw a bunny hairband towards Sonu on stage during the live concert, the singer wore it and performed the rest of the concert. The singer won hearts with this gesture, and later, the crowd was seen cheering for him and calling him Pookie.