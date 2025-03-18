Jonita Gandhi says playback singers don't ‘always’ get paid in Bollywood: ‘I wish this wasn't the case’

On Monday evening, singer Jonita Gandhi held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit. She answered questions about everything from her career to playback singing in Bollywood. She also surprised many with the revelation that there are times when playback singers don’t get paid for their work in the Hindi film industry. (Also Read: Jonita Gandhi opens up about being rejected from reality show, recalls ‘nerve-wracking’ audition) Jonita Gandhi also bats for more work for female singers in Bollywood in her AMA.

Jonita Gandhi on singers not getting paid

A curious Redditor asked Jonita if it was true that singers aren’t paid for songs in Bollywood films. “The way to earn money for the singers is to earn from concerts....This is something that really doesn't make sense to me.” wrote the Redditor, asking Jonita if playback singers even get paid for their work.

Jonita responded that while singers do get paid, there are times when they don’t. Without elaborating further, she wrote, “Singers do get paid for playback singing, but unfortunately, not always. I wish this wasn’t the case but it is.”

How female artists need more work

Another Redditor questioned why enough female singers aren’t getting work, writing, “Why aren’t more songs being written for female voices? Even a song pictured on a female character today, we’d have a male singer. How do you feel about it? Why is this happening and do you express it to the producers?”

She replied stating that while she agreed, she hoped the audience would also do their part by supporting female artists and songs, “I also think we need more female songs for sureeee - but I will say that please do your part by supporting female artists and songs that have predominantly female voices. It’s up to you guys to make those songs equally successful.”

Recent work

Jonita debuted in Bollywood in 2013 with the title track of Chennai Express. Recently, she sang the Nadaaniyan title track in Hindi and Yedi from Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam in Tamil. She also released independent tracks like Tu Jaane, Love Like That with Ali Sethi, It Is What It Is and Always & Forever in 2024. Jonita also teased that she might act in a film soon, writing, “MAYBE lol,” in the AMA when a fan asked about it.