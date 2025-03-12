Sonu Nigam takes a dig at IIFA 2025 after snub: ‘After all you were answerable…'

The 25th edition of IIFA took place in Jaipur on 8–9 March. Days after the awards event, Sonu Nigam shared a post expressing his disappointment, taking a dig at IIFA for not nominating him in the Best Male Playback Singer category for his song in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Sonu Nigam slams IIFA for not nominating him in Best Playback singer category.

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at IIFA

On Tuesday, Sonu took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of this year's nominees for Best Male Playback Singer at IIFA 2025. Along with the picture, the singer added his song, Mere Dholna 3.0, from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and captioned it, "Thank you, IIFA. After all, you were answerable to the Rajasthan bureaucracy." While Shreya Ghoshal won Best Female Playback Singer for the same song that Sonu expected a nomination for, Jubin Nautiyal took home the Best Male Playback Singer title for Dua from Article 370.

Amaal Malik wrote, "Such is the world that we live in… Mazaak banake rakh diya hai (It has become a mockery)." Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, commented, "Dada, you are above these awards, to be honest. We all love you." Fans also extended their support to the singer. One comment read, "Fake awards go to autotune. You are above awards." Another wrote, "You're an award to them and to us… that we can hear you! Only a few truly value the gift we get from God. Likewise, we got you from Him! You're an award yourself, sir."

When Rajasthan CM left Sonu Nigam's concert mid-way

For the unversed, last December, when the singer was performing at the Rising Rajasthan event, several political figures, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, left the concert midway. The singer had then expressed his disappointment in a social media post. He wrote, "In the middle of the show, I saw that the CM and the rest of the people left. As soon as they left, all the delegates also left. I have a request to all politicians: if you do not respect your artists, then what will people outside do? If you have to leave, then do not come. Or leave before the show starts. Leaving in the middle of an artist's performance is very disrespectful. This is an insult to Saraswati."

Mere Dholna 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was an instant hit when it was released. Kartik Aaryan also praised the singer and wrote on X, "The entire climax that everyone has been raving about was a combination of many forces coming together… out of which a big, big credit goes to Sonu sir and his heart-wrenching voice. I may have performed in front of the camera, but it was his voice that CREATED THE HEART-TOUCHING MAGIC."