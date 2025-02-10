‘Election mein khade ho jao’: Sonu Nigam gets angry at Kolkata crowd, tells people to sit down. Watch

Singer Sonu Nigam charmed audiences in Kolkata with his concert on February 10. However, the singer was not impressed when some of the members of the audience stood up during the performance, and he had to intervene for crowd control. He was heard saying that if they want to stand up, they can go do that at an election. (Also read: A day after severe back spasm, Sonu Nigam performs at Rashtrapati Bhavan. See pics) Sonu Nigam during the concert in Kolkata.

What Sonu said

In a video shared by a fan, who attended the concert in Kolkata, Sonu was seen standing on stage and pointing out to the audience, saying: “Agar tum ko khada hona hi hain, election mein khade ho jaao yaar! Please bithao. Jaldi karo… itna time jaa raha hain mera maalum hain? Apka cut off time aa jayga phir, baithao! Jaldi baitho! Baitho! Bahar niklo! Make this space empty (If you really want to stand, go stand in an election! Please sit down. My time is getting cut, go sit. Sit fast, get out).”

Fan reactions

Several fans reacted in favour of Sonu in the comments, and called out the poor management in the concert. A comment read, “It was so disgusting that due to poor management by organisers, Sonu Sir had to intervene himself. So shameful.” A second comment read, “He actually had to manage the crowd and security himself. Because the management was so poor. Reading lots of reports on the internet about it.”

Another user said, “He had do it by himself because he knows what happened to KK due to this type of management & security... Everyone will have to do this here and everywhere while running the show for self-security...” In June 2022, KK fell ill while performing at Nazrul Mancha and was taken to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A few days ago, Sonu suffered a severe back spasm while performing live. "But excruciating, excruciating pain. Laga tha jaese ek needle mere spine mein laga rakhi hai. Itna sa yaha waha ho aur needle spine mein ghus jayegi (I felt as if a needle was pricking my spine. I would move a little and the needle would enter my spine). It was like that. Really bad," he said in a clip on his Instagram post.