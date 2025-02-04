Menu Explore
A day after severe back spasm, Sonu Nigam performs at Rashtrapati Bhavan. See pics

ANI |
Feb 04, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam recently performed at the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre in the President's Estate on the occasion of Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas.

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam recently performed at the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre in the President's Estate on the occasion of Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas. Rashtrapati Bhawan shared several pictures from the event. (Also Read: Sonu Nigam shares video as he writhes in pain ahead of Pune show, calls it ‘one of the most difficult days of my life’)

Sonu Nigam performs at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Sonu Nigam performs at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Popular singer and music director Shri Sonu Nigam called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later, he performed in the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre in the President's Estate on the occasion of Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas," it said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, just a day before, the singer took to Instagram and shared a painful experience. In the video, Sonu Nigam revealed that he suffered a severe back spasm while performing live. The pain was so intense that he compared it to a needle piercing his spine, making movement extremely difficult. He captioned the post, “Sarasvati ji did hold my hand last night.”

Nigam has several awards to his credit. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri.

Nigam began his career with the song Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye from TV serial Talash (1992).

