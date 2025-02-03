Sonu Nigam shares video as he writhes in pain ahead of Pune show, calls it ‘one of the most difficult days of my life’

Singer Sonu Nigam has shared a video of himself as he suffered 'excruciating pain' just ahead of his show in Pune. Taking to Instagram, Sonu posted clips of himself in the show. (Also Read | Sonu Nigam laments Kishore Kumar, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal not receiving Padma awards: ‘Kuch nahi mila abhi tak’) Sonu Nigam spoke about his health in a new video.

Sonu Nigam faces 'excruciating pain' ahead of show

In the edited video, Sonu lay in the bed as he spoke to the camera. He was also seen wincing in pain as his team tried to help him. The singer was also seen stepping down from the stage with the help of other people. He stretched and tried to fix his pain. The problem, which started just before his show, didn't dampen his spirits. Sonu was seen dancing in the clip as he performed.

Sonu calls it ‘one of the most difficult days’

In the video, Sonu said, "One of the most difficult days of my life but very fulfilling. I was thinking gaate gaate jhatka dete hai na (While singing we dance), that can also trigger the spasm. But I managed somehow. I never want to do less or give less when people expect so much from me. Ho gaya acha (It went well) I'm glad. This shaped up fine."

"But excruciating, excruciating pain. Laga tha jaese ek needle mere spine mein laga rakhi hai. Itna sa yaha waha ho aur needle spine mein ghus jayegi (I felt as if a needle was pricking my spine. I would move a little and the needle would enter my spine). It was like that. Really bad," he added. Sharing the clip, Sonu captioned it, "Sarasvati ji did hold my hand last night (folded hands emoji)."

Sonu shared a post by his fan.

Fan praises Sonu

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sonu shared a post by his fan. It read in Hindi, "Last night Sonu Nigam had a show in Pune. Before the show, he was facing a lot of pain in his back. Keeping all these aside, the moment he came on stage, he didn't let his fans feel any of these. He presented with twice the energy. This was truly amazing. I hope this energy stays with you always."

About Sonu

Sonu has sung over 10,000 songs, predominantly in Hindi. He has also sung in Kannada, Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, and other Indian languages.