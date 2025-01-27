Sonu Nigam laments Kishore Kumar, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal not receiving Padma awards: ‘Kuch nahi mila abhi tak’

Singer Sonu Nigam has spoken about how singers Kishore Kumar, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan have still not received Padma awards. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sonu shared a video and talked about how these deserving singers have been devoid of their dues. (Also Read | Sonu Nigam receives Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind, days after saying ‘it is too late’. Watch) Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam talks about singers not getting their dues

In the clip, Sonu said, "Do aese singers hai jinhone poore duniya ke singers ko inspire kiya hai. Ek ko toh humne Padma Shri pe hi simtaa diya hai, woh hai Mohammed Rafi sahab. Aur ek hai jinko Padma Shri bhi naseeb nahi hua hai, Kishore Kumar ji. Posthumously award mil rahe hai na (There are two singers who have inspired singers all over the world. We have limited one of them with the Padma Shri award, that's Mohammad Rafi. The other one didn’t even get a Padma Shri, Kishore Kumar. Awards are being given posthumously, right)?"

He added, "Aur jo hai bhi unme se Alka Yagnik ji, itna lamba aur kamaal ka career raha hai, unhe kuch nahi mila abhi tak. Shreya Ghoshal, bohut samay se apni kala ka loha banwa rahi hai. Unko bhi milna chahiye. Sunidhi Chauhan, unhone bhi ek poore generation ko inpire kiya hai apni alag si awaaz se. Unhe bhi kuch nahi mila abhi tak (Among the current singers, Alka Yagnik had such a long and phenomenal career, she hasn’t received anything yet. Shreya Ghoshal has been proving her brilliance for a long time. She should also be honoured. Sunidhi Chauhan has inspired an entire generation with her unique voice. She also hasn’t received anything yet)."

At the end of the video, the singer asked his fans to name those who are yet to be honoured with Padma awards, be it in the field of music, acting, science, or literature. Sharing the video, Sonu captioned the post, "India and its pending Padma Awardees." Reacting to the post, Shraddha Pandit commented, "Gospel truth spoken @sonunigamofficial."

Sonu received Padma Shri in 2022

Sonu's video comes after he was conferred with the Padma Shri by former President Ram Nath Kovind in 2022. Ahead of receiving the award, Sonu told Bollywood Hungama that he initially said that he wouldn't be able to accept the award. He had also prepared a reply in anticipation of a call for Padma Shri. He had revealed that he would respond with ‘Don’t you think it is too late in the day to give me Padma Shri?’"

About Sonu

Sonu has sung over 10,000 songs, predominantly in Hindi. He has also sung in Kannada, Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, and other Indian languages.