Sonu Nigam cries while singing Mere Dholna on stage, asks for forgiveness from fans later: ‘Hyper emotional ho jata hu’

Sonu Nigam is one of the most versatile singers in the industry, having gifted several memorable songs over the course of his decades-long career. The singer recently performed in Bengaluru, where he teared up while singing his popular song Mere Dholna. In an Instagram video, the singer then opened up about the emotional experience and shared that he did not expect to cry on stage like that. (Also read: Udit Narayan calls his ‘so-called scandalous’ video ‘act of pure affection’) Sonu Nigam opened up about crying on stage recently.

What Sonu said

In an Instagram video, Sonu addressed the experience on stage when he broke down in tears while singing Mere Dholna. “Kuch aisa mahaul banta hain ki log bhi usse connect ho jaate hain. Aj pehli baar gaya Mere Dholna stage par aur jaise mahaul bana, it was so emotional… rona aa raha tha! Lekin socha ki le leta hu chance. Aur gaa hi nahi pa raha tha. Itna roya hu stage par kabhi… mera chalta toh main gaana rok deta lekin aisa karta toh log sochte ki hume chhirah ke nahi gaaya (The atmosphere became such that people also connected deeply. I sang the song for the first time and I could not stop crying. I took the chance and was not even able to complete the track. I could have ended it halfway but that would be unfair for the audience).”

‘Please forgive my mistakes’

The singer went on to add that hopefully when he sings the song next he will not be crying again. He admitted that he used to cry so inconsolably when his mother passed away in 2013. Sonu shared that the years after his mother's passing were tough when he used to cry often on stage. He ended the video by saying, “Thank you for the love, please forgive my mistakes. Insaan hu, hyper emotional ho jata hu kabhi kabhi (I am a human and become hyper emotional at times).”

Mere Dholna 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was a big hit among fans when the film released in theatres last year. The song played out during the climax of the horror comedy film which starred Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and released in theatres on November 1.