Mere Dholna 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Fans thrilled with Sonu Nigam's version; call it a ‘masterpiece’

Mere Dholna 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: On Monday, producers of Anees Bazmee's Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released a much-awaited song. Following fans' demand, they released the audio for Sonu Nigam's rendition of Mere Dholna 3.0. Kartik Aaryan headlines Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

Mere Dholna 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Sonu’s version of Mere Dholna 3.0 was initially kept under wraps from the audience to heighten the suspense. Given the film’s success and the audience’s demand, T-Series released the song’s audio on Monday. With Sonu’s vocals and Sameer's lyrics, Amaal Mallik and Pritam composed the song. Given the audience's response to it, Mere Dholna 3.0 also seems to hint at an important plotline in the film.

Fans react

Fans were so thrilled when Mere Dholna 3.0 was released that they spammed the comments section of the YouTube video. One fan commented, “I'm telling the truth. Listening to this version by Sonu Sir brought tears to my eyes. Especially during the movie's climax, it gave me goosebumps. I don't know if he sang better than Shreya Ma'am, but this is something I'll remember for a lifetime. Sonu Sir single-handedly elevated the movie's climax.”

Another wrote, “OMG !! GOOSEBUMPS GOOSEBUMPS what a Song ... Heartwrenching... Sonu Nigam ji you are a living legend” A fan thought, “I never thought mere dholana such a romantic song will turn into such a painful and horror song in Sonu nigam's voice. Hats off to the creators for making this masterpiece”

One person wrote that they were searching for this version since they watched the film, “I was constantly searching for Sonu Nigam's version of this song since movie's release.. Shreya, Arijit, and Sonu Nigam.. all these 3 singers are best choice for this song.. Melodious.. It was a dream come true to hear the sargam in Sonu Nigam's voice.”

Another decoded the song, writing, “The emotions conveyed in his voice in order - innocence , betrayal , sadness , liberation , anger . Damn the range !!!”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the horror-comedy franchise based on the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and released in theatres on November 1. In its first three days of release, the film made ₹110.2 crore net in India.