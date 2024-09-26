Arijit Singh apologises to female fan; schools security for holding her neck: ‘Not fair to grab somebody like that’

Arijit Singh recently got annoyed with a security guard during his UK concert. In a video shared by a fan account the singer was disappointed by the security personnel's behaviour with a female fan. Arijit was seen apologising to the fan when he noticed she was being held by the neck during his show. (Also read: Arijit Singh ‘gets annoyed’ as fan asks him to sing Kolkata rape-murder protest song at UK show: If you really feel, go…) Arijit Singh was disappointed by a security guard for holding a female fan by the neck during live show.

Arijit Singh schools security guard

The video starts with the lady's voice in the background as she questions the security personnel for holding her by the neck. Arijit, then spoke on the mike in he middle of his performance and said, “It's not fair to grab somebody like that (gesturing towards the neck).” He then pointed out at the security guards, “Guys, please sit down.” While turning to the lady he said, “I am really sorry, ma'am. I wish I was there to protect you, but I could not. Please sit down.”

Arijit Singh's singing career

Arijit made his Bollywood playback singing debut with Mohit Suri's Murder 2. he sang Phir Mohabbat picturised on Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez. He later shot to fame with Raabta from Agent Vinod, Yaariyan reprise from Cocktail and Phir le aaya dil from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Barfi!. His other popular songs include in Bollywood films such as Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, Queen, 2 States, CityLights, Ek Villain, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Hate Story 2 and Raja Natwarlal.

Other Hindi films in the singer's discography include, Haider, Kill Dil, Khamoshiyan, Badlapur, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani, Dilwale, Airlift, Fitoor and Sanam Re. Arijit's further created many iconic songs in movies like Kapoor & Sons, M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Befikre, Dangal, Raees, Raazi, Andhadhun, Kedarnath, Simmba, Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jawan and Dunki.