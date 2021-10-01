Amaal Mallik dissects global popularity of K-pop bands like BTS, calls their music 'new and not formula-driven'

Musician Amaal Mallik appreciates how K-pop is increasing in popularity on a global stage. He said in a new interview that Korean music is ‘new and not forumla-driven’ and the production is top-notch.

In an interview, he said that the lockdown has proved that Indians don't just want to listen to film music, but are open to various genres and styles. The lull in production last year also made way for new artists to be discovered, he said.

“A major chunk of people is listening to the 30-40-year-old melodies as that’s what our country is all about--emotional words and long-lasting melodies,” he told a leading daily.

Asked about the popularity of Korean artists like BTS, he said, “Yes, they make really good music and videos. Their following is massive; I think Korean music was always taking over the globe, we are just seeing it now because the media is finally talking about it. They are really tight with their songwriting and the audio production, too, is new and not formula-driven.”

BTS recently unveiled their first-ever collaboration with the British band Coldplay. Titled My Universe, the music video debuted earlier this week, and comes at the tail-end of a particularly successful year for BTS, who dropped their first English singles and reigned atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for weeks. The band also announced that it would resume live tours for the first time since the pandemic began.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, BTS member Jimin said, “If we can see each other safely and the opportunity comes, we’d of course like to perform in India.”