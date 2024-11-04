Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 3: Kartik Aryan film cannot be stopped, hurtles past 150 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is having a real good time at the ticket window. The Diwali release from Anees Bazmee has smashed it out of the park in its opening weekend, earning ₹157 crore worldwide, a new high for the lead star Kartik Aaryan. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses slight dip but enters ₹100 crore club) Bhool Bhulaiyaa worldwide box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan's film continues to soar

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had crossed ₹100 crore on Saturday and it added ₹50 crore more on Sunday despite a slight dip in the domestic collections due to Bhai Dooj. According to Sacnlik, the film has now earned ₹106 crore (and ₹127 crore gross) in India in its opening weekend. Overseas, the horror comedy has grossed $3.6 million ( ₹30 crore), taking its worldwide opening weekend total to ₹157 crore.

The encouraging thing for the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is that it has amassed all these numbers despite stiff competition from Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer action saga Singham Again, which was also released on the same day. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is neck and neck with Singham Again despite receiving fewer screens across India. Trade insiders say that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 received 40% new screens while Singham Again got 60%. Despite that, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has done well, registering 70-75% occupancy over the weekend.

The real test for the film will be on Monday, the first weekday after the Diwali break. The weekend and Diwali holidays had significantly contributed to the film's bumper opening. But a long run and higher lifetime figure completely depends on whether the film can pass the Monday test by avoiding a big drop.

All about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the franchise. The first, directed by Priyadarshan, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, and was a psychological thriller. The sequel, which was released in 2022, starred Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani. Part 3 sees Kartik and Vidya return, and they are joined by Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.