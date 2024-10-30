Vidya Balan channels Manjulika's dark allure in black-sequin saree for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promos

Vidya Balan returned to her horror roots, reprising the cult classic horror character of Manjulika. With the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 around the corner, she’s infusing the mysterious charm of Manjulika in her promo outfits as well, hinting at an attempt at the method dressing trend that’s been going around for stars' promo outfits. For this look, the actor dressed up in a monochrome outfit that’s glamorous with an undertone of goth. Vidya Balan rocked a contemporary gothic glam look for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promotions.(PC: Ashutosh Rai)

More about her look

Vidya Balan shone like a dark, haunting muse in this black ensemble.(PC: Ashutosh Rai)

Her outfit may not resemble the original Manjulika’s colour scheme of traditional yellows and reds. But in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the character of Manjulika had a darker colour palette throughout the trailer. The connection between the original and the new Manjulika is yet to be established, if any at all, but it can be said that Vidya Balan’s black saree is inspired by the new Manjulika.

Vidya Balan wore a black saree which had diamond-shaped black mirror-like sequins. This made the solid black fabric somewhat reflective. Her blouse featured a deep, scoop neckline, while the long-sleeves had cuffs studded with small, black sequins. The monochrome ensemble’s only pop of colour was seen in her large, crescent-moon-shaped golden earrings. With a middle parting, she sported a high ponytail. And for the makeover, she carried a bold red lip look with a fierce oomph. The outfit elegantly channelled a glam, gothic grace. The sequin embellishments especially, transformed the solid black saree with minimal accessories into something more enigmatic and dramatic.

About her work front

Vidya Balan first played the horror character Manjulika in Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the horror comedy that would soon go on to become a cult classic in this genre. Last seen on-screen in Do Aur Do Pyaar earlier in 2024, her fans are excited to see her again in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. She debuted in Bollywood in Parineeta in 2005.

