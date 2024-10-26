Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Ami Je Tomar 3.0 featuring Vidya Balan-Madhuri Dixit leaves fans hyped; ‘drop the mic & bow'

The legendary song Ami Je Tomar has returned in a brand-new avatar, as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s creators released Ami Je Tomar 3.0 on Friday. This fresh take features a dramatic one-minute-forty-two-second dance showdown, with Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role as Manjulika opposite Madhuri Dixit Nene, Bollywood’s dance icon. Set in the royal court, the two stars captivate with their distinct dance styles as they strive to win over their regal audience. Ami Je Tomar 3.0 in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The beloved song first appeared in the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and starred Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal in both versions, with music by Pritam and Amaal Malik and lyrics by Sameer, this rendition blended nostalgia with fresh energy. Fans eagerly awaited the song's release and it sparked a wave of excitement across the fanbase.

Many felt the performance brought a fresh, captivating energy to the classic, with Madhuri’s timeless grace making it an unforgettable experience. Social media buzzed with excitement, with fans calling it a wonderful tribute to the original. “Wow .. couldn’t take my eyes off Madhuri’s dance,” said a fan on Reddit. “One more user shared this opinion saying, “Madhuri dances so beautifully oh my god!! Such quick explosive nritta but to with utmost finesse and technique.” Others loved the on-screen combination of both stars saying, “Expression Queens are here 👑 Nepos, drop the mic and Bow down.”

Many netizens also lauded the authenticity of the song. “This looks so beautiful. I didn’t like Arijit’s version because this song sounds better with folk instruments and Arijit’s version was more modern- hated the Sargam (that’s what I think it is called) the most,” said one. Others were in awe of Shreya's tremendous vocals. “Shreya 😍😍😍😍 She has sung this soo well, its not even a surprise but I'm literally waiting for the Sonu Nigam version as well😍,” said a fan.

The film is set to hit the theatres on November 1, one day after Diwali alongside Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Which one are you watching?