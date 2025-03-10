Inside Shah Rukh Khan's lavish IIFA 2025 suite with personalised pillows, bathrobes and nostalgia-filled walls. Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Jaipur for the IIFA Awards 2025, and his stay is nothing short of royal. The actor has been given a luxurious suite, specially designed for him by Jaipur-based interior designer and architect Shantanu Garg, in collaboration with IIFA. A sneak peek into Shah Rukh Khan's suite for IIFA 2025.

On Monday, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video offering a glimpse inside SRK’s opulent suite, which seamlessly blends retro charm, cinematic nostalgia, and aesthetics. The space has been customised to provide both comfort and grandeur, ensuring King Khan feels at home while being surrounded by things that reflect his personality.

A suite for Bollywood royalty

The lavish suite features a plush bed with white and black linens and pillows embroidered with SRK’s name, a dedicated dressing table, and a stylish sofa and chair set to accommodate his guests. Thoughtful details, such as his favourite books, treasured keepsakes, and artistic portraits, have been added into the décor.

The walls are deorated with his family pictures, keeping his loved ones close, while portraits from his legendary films, including Chennai Express, add a touch of cinematic nostalgia. To elevate the luxury factor, even the bathrobes, towels, and trunks have his initials.

The caption on the video read, “This luxurious suite renders a retro charm, with cinematic and Art Deco hints and a quirk of eclecticism. Designed to give a homely environment for King Khan, it features a luxurious lounge, bespoke furniture, artefacts, curiosities, and lifestyle details as per his taste and personality. The project is a collaborative effort, with contributions from The Chapter Bespoke Experience, Attitudes, Trunks Company, Golden Drape, Jaipur Rugs, Mohan Enterprises, Sigmac, and many more. The suite is even designed to host after-parties and special guests during the star’s stay for IIFA."

SRK sets the stage on fire at IIFA 2025

Shah Rukh Khan didn’t just steal the spotlight with his extravagant stay—he also took fans on a nostalgic musical journey with electrifying performances on Dard-E-Disco (Om Shanti Om), Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), Zinda Banda (Jawan), and more. He also recreated magic with Madhuri Dixit, dancing to Koi Ladki Hai (Dil Toh Pagal Hai), leaving fans gushing over their timeless chemistry.

What’s next for King Khan?

Shah Rukh is set to headline Siddharth Anand’s action-packed film King, which will also mark his daughter Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut. Abhishek Bachchan is reportedly playing the antagonist, and the film is set to begin shooting this month.