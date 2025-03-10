‘That's why actors should star with women their age’: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit's IIFA performance gets fans' love

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit reunited on stage at IIFA 2025, taking fans on a nostalgic ride with their performance to a Dil Toh Pagal Hai song. A video from their performance surfaced on social media, and fans couldn't stop gushing about their 'amazing chemistry'. Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit's performance at IIFA 2025.(Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit's Dil Toh Pagal Hai reunion

On Sunday, IIFA shared the video of SRK and Madhuri's performance, making fans nostalgic. The caption of the post read, "Humara Dil Toh Pagal Hai for the reunion of the most beautiful jodi - SRK and Madhuri Dixit Nene!" While Shah Rukh was seen in a shimmery golden shirt paired with black trousers, Madhuri looked stunning in a black shimmery saree. The two grooved to the iconic song Koi Ladki Hai from their romantic drama Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over their performance. One fan commented, "Badshah with his Dhak Dhak girl." Another wrote, "And that's why more films should cast actresses of similar age as actors, the chemistry is so attractive as compared to when there's 25 years gap." Someone else exclaimed, "OMG, THEY ARE BACK TOGETHER!! MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL JODI!!" Another comment read, "I am not crying, you are." Another fan wrote, "This is so magical." However, some fans expressed their wish to see Shah Rukh and Kajol performing together, with one commenting, "It would be wonderful if SRK and Kajol also met on stage."

IIFA 2025 took place on Sunday at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre. Shah Rukh also grooved to his popular tracks, including Dard-E-Disco from Om Shanti Om, Say Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan, and Zinda Banda from Jawan. Apart from him, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor also entertained the audience with their power-packed performances.

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit's recent and upcoming work

Madhuri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. The film was a box office success, collecting ₹389.28 crore worldwide. She is yet to announce her next project.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He is now preparing for his upcoming film, titled King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will also star Suhana Khan, with Abhishek Bachchan reportedly playing the antagonist. The film is set to go on floors this year.