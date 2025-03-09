IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit serve nostalgia as they groove to Dil Toh Pagal Hai song. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit are currently in Jaipur for IIFA 2025. The duo is all set to entertain the audience with their performance on in the evening. A video of them rehearsing their performance has surfaced on the internet, leaving fans excited. Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit rehearsing for their performance at IIFA 2025.

Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan's rehearsal video from IIFA 2025

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video of Shah Rukh and Madhuri rehearsing for their performance at IIFA 2025. The actors were seen grooving to their hit track Koi Ladki Hai from Dil To Pagal Hai with a group of children. While Shah Rukh was dressed in an all-black outfit, Madhuri looked stunning in a black-and-white ensemble. As soon as the video surfaced online, fans couldn't help but feel nostalgic.

One fan commented, "These people are not ageing!" Another wrote, "Omg! Really looking forward to his performance tonight!" Another said, "We just love their 90s bond—missing those nostalgic vibes." Another comment read, “Pure nostalgia loading! Shah Rukh Khan & Madhuri Dixit are going to recreate the magic of Dil To Pagal Hai at #IIFA2025! Can’t wait to witness this iconic duo set the stage on fire again!”

Shah Rukh and Madhuri have worked together in films like Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Dil To Pagal Hai, Devdas, Koyla, Anjaam, and more. Most of them have been box-office successes, with their on-screen chemistry winning hearts. Their romantic drama Dil To Pagal Hai was even re-released in cinemas on February 28.

Shah Rukh got a grand welcome as he arrived at Jaipur airport. The actor was seen blowing flying kisses, waving at the fans as he reached towards his car. Madhuri, on the other hand, was seen grooving to her hit tracks like Ek Do Teen at the press conference.

About IIFA 2025

The grand award show is set to take place on Sunday (March 9) at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC). Kartik Aaryan will be making his debut as a host alongside Karan Johar. Apart from Shah Rukh and Madhuri, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor will also be performing at the event.