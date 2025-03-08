Madhuri Dixit glows in champagne dress and golden jacket at IIFA, steal style inspo from this look

Madhuri Dixit participated in a discussion on the Journey of Women in Cinema, presented by IIFA in Jaipur. For the occasion, she graced the event in a muted beige dress layered with a gorgeous jacket. This look fits gracefully into the actor's repertoire of classy high glam, featuring desi ensembles, stunning embellishments, intricate embroidery work, and a neat mastery of layering. Let's take a closer look at her ensemble. Madhuri Dixit donned a getup in the gilded theme. (PC:IG/@iifa)

More about the look

Madhuri Dixit went for a quiet gilded look in her getup as she opted for a satin dress in a champagne gold colour. The skirt's fabric was loosely draped around the waistline, creating a pleated fall effect similar to a saree or dhoti. This makes for an unconventional yet creative way to infuse desi style into contemporary attire.

The star of her bedazzled look was certainly the blazer, which featured intricate gold embroidery of floral and swirling motifs. The lapels of the blazer had dense work that made them appear metallic gold.

In tune with the overall gilded theme, all of her jewellery was in gold tones too, from the statement oversized floral ear cuff-stud to chunky gold bangles.

Lastly, Madhuri Dixit styled her hair in a voluminous low bun that's a throwback to the old-Bollywood style of poufy buns.

Style takeaways from Madhuri's look

Madhuri Dixit stayed classic while pulling off a contemporary look, showing how the perfect ‘illusory’ fusion wear is done. While the outfit doesn’t explicitly include any desi clothing elements, it’s evident through the styling. The dress drew eyeballs with its unconventional, almost desi-like draping style at the waist and pleat fall. At first glance, the pleats could even make some mistake it for a saree, hence the ‘illusory’ desi fusion. Even if the ethnic accessories like the bangles and ear cuffs made it evident, the blazer’s contribution to the overall look is unmissable. The blazer’s fine embroidery work, one of the hallmarks of a desi look, elevates the ensemble.

So, anytime you wish to recreate a ‘Now I see you, now I don’t’ desi fusion, let the base clothes be contemporary. But infuse the twist with the draping, either drape certain sections yourself or look for dresses with almost saree-like pleats by the hem. Similarly, layer a piece that’s difficult to picture in desi aesthetics, in Madhuri’s case, a blazer, but jazz it up with a bit of DIY sewing. Not necessarily a formal blazer always, for casual layering you can go for a denim sleeveless jacket. Try stitch patterns like buti floral designs or jal work on it.

