Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper as he chills in Jaipur ahead of IIFA 2025. See pic

BySantanu Das
Mar 08, 2025 08:44 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to attend the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards in Jaipur, Rajasthan. 

Shah Rukh Khan landed in Jaipur on Friday afternoon to attend the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards. The actor was seen greeting an army of fans at the airport after his arrival. Now, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has shared a brand new picture of the actor chilling in the pink city as the awards ceremony gears up for the finale night on Sunday evening. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Jaipur for IIFA awards, blows flying kisses to fans at airport. Watch)

Shah Rukh Khan is in Jaipur to attend the IIFA awards.
Shah Rukh Khan is in Jaipur to attend the IIFA awards.

Shah Rukh Khan at Jaipur

Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram account to share a new picture of Shah Rukh chilling at what seemed like the terrace of the hotel where he is staying for the awards ceremony. Shah Rukh looked handsome in a black tee paired with a black jacket and a pair of blue denims. With one hand caressing his hair, he looked ahead and smiled. In the caption, Pooja said, “Hi Jaipur 👋 see you’ll tomm at @iifa”

Reacting to the picture, a fan commented, “Last of the stars!” A second fan said, “Shah Rukh is ageing backwards! He looks so good!” A comment read, “King!”

Shah Rukh leaving Mannat?

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and his family are preparing to move out of their iconic home Mannat as the house will likely be renovated later this year. The whole family has reportedly leased four floors of a luxury apartment building in the Pali Hill area of Bandra for around two years.

His last release was Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, which opened in theatres in December 2023. Shah Rukh is currently working on his next film, titled King. The film will also star his daughter Suhana Khan. The film will go on floors in March 2025 and will be released globally in 2026.

