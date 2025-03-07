Suhana Khan joins rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda, his mother Shweta Bachchan for dinner. Watch

They were joined by Agastya's mom, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, for a night out in the town.

Suhana and Agastya enjoy night out

The rumoured couple was spotted in Mumbai enjoying a dinner outing in Mumbai with Shweta. Several videos of the trio leaving a popular restaurant have now emerged on social media.

In the videos, Agastya and his mother Shweta are seen making their way out of the restaurant and getting into their car, while Suhana is seen waiting for her own ride. With the paparazzi capturing the moment, Suhana was seen blushing and smiling.

Suhana wore a satin dress featuring a beautiful watercolour print. Her outfit was complemented by a delicate golden bracelet and a chic beige handbag. Suhana seemed to deliberately avoid being photographed alongside Agastya.

Meanwhile, Agastya cut a stylish figure as he stepped out of the restaurant, wearing a beige jacket paired with a white T-shirt and blue denim jeans. He walked out of the restaurant holding his mother Shweta’s hand. Shweta was seen wearing a white double-breasted blazer with a relaxed fit, layered over a white top.

About Suhana and Agastya

Suhana and Agastya made their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's OTT film The Archies. It also starred Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies, released in 2023, is a teen musical comedy film. The film is a live-action adaptation of The Archies, a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, The Archie Show (with characters drawn from Archie Comics). It opened to mixed responses.

Their dating rumours have also been floating on the Internet for a while now. They are frequently spotted together. While they have not confirmed their romance, their public appearances have sparked intense curiosity among their followers.

When it comes to the work front, Suhana is also preparing to make her debut on the big screen alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the upcoming film The King. Meanwhile, Agastya is also working on his big-screen debut. It is reported that Agastya will play the lead in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ekkis is said to be the biopic of 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal and will also star Dharmendra in a key role.