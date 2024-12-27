Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda to celebrate New Year at Shah Rukh's farmhouse? Rumoured couple spotted together in Alibaug

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda started their careers together in the industry with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Since then, they have been spotted spending time together several times which sparked their dating rumours. Now, it looks like the rumoured couple is all set to spend New Year's together. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda spotted together in Alibaug.

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda

Recently, a fan spotted Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in the city together in Alibaug. The video shared by a fan on Instagram showed the rumoured couple walking side by side and boarding a speed boat. Suhana Khan also grabbed attention for her cute gesture towards a cat being held by a woman.

For their outing, Suhana Khan stunned in a white crop top paired with an oversized cropped shirt and brown pants. Agastya Nanda, on the other hand, kept it casual but stylish in a black T-shirt, beige trousers, and a cap from Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan owns a lavish farmhouse in Alibaug, named Déjà Vu Farms, which over the years has served as the favourite spot for the star kids. If reports are to be believed, Suhana and Agastya are all set to ring in the New Year together in SRK's farmhouse.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda upcoming films

After making their debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are now set to make their big screen debut soon. Suhana is all set to share the screen with her father in his upcoming movie, King. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film will be helmed by Sidharth Anand and will feature Abhishek Bachchan as the main antagonist. The filming for the film is set to begin in 2025.

Agastya Nanda will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis. The biographical drama is based on the life of celebrated war hero Arun Khetarpal and will also feature Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.