Suhana Khan skips rumoured beau Agastya Nanda's Kapoor family luncheon for Zoya Akhtar's Christmas party

Bollywood celebrities gathered at Zoya Akhtar's residence for a memorable Christmas party today. The event brought together prominent celebrities including Bhavna Pandey, Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Maheep Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others. Suhana Khan at Zoya Akhtar's Christmas party.

Suhana Khan skips Kapoor family luncheon

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, who debuted in the Bollywood industry with a Zoya Akhtar directorial, The Archies looked beautiful as he entered Zoya's house for the Christmas celebration. She chose this event over the annual Christmas Kapoor family luncheon, which was attended by her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda, who also made his debut with The Archies. For the uninitiated, Agastya is the maternal grandson of late Ritu Nanda, daughter of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Other celebs who attended

The stars arrived in style at Zoya's residence. Bollywood stylish couple Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor arrived in style. Sanjay Kapoor was seen in a red cheque shirt while attending the Christmas celebration.

Shahid Kapoor attended Zoya's Christmas party with his wife Mira Rajput and cousin-actor Ishaan Khatter. Shahid and Ishaan donned a dapper look while Mira Rajut looked adorable in the red dress.

Javed Akhtar was spotted entering the house in a blue kurta. He looked excited as he interacted with paps. Bhaag Mikha Bhaag actor Farhan Akhtar graced the celebration with his wife Shibani Dandekar.

Renowned producer and director Sajid Khan donned a dapper look for the event.

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have been actively involved in creating exciting docu-series, especially after the success of Angry Young Men.

As per US-based portal Variety, In Transit, a nine-part docu-series is being made under Tiger Baby, the production company founded by Zoya and Reema, in collaboration with Amazon Studios. The series focuses on transgender stories from India, an aspect of Indian society rarely explored in mainstream media.

The duo also recently unveiled Taira Malaney's Turtle Walker, a documentary chronicling the extraordinary journey of conservationist Satish Bhaskar, who walked nearly the entire coast of India in his efforts to protect sea turtles.

Meanwhile, Suhana will make her theatrical debut with Siddharth Anand's crime thriller King, also starring Shah Rukh. Agastya will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's military action film Ikkis.

– With inputs from ANI