Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Jaipur for IIFA awards, blows flying kisses to fans at airport. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan fans were in for a welcome surprise in Jaipur as the superstar made his way from the airport on Friday afternoon. Surrounded by an army of security guards, the star quickly made his way towards his car, but not without acknowledging the hundreds of fans who had gathered near the entrance of the airport to get one glimpse of him. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan says he wants to do 'second best hosting' after Shah Rukh Khan: Inko koi beat nahi kar sakta) Shah Rukh Khan will attend the IIFA Awards in Jaipur.

Shah Rukh in Jaipur

Shah Rukh landed in Jaipur to attend the 25th edition of the IIFA awards, which will begin on March 8. The grand ceremony will be held on March 9, honouring cinematic excellence and celebrating Indian cinema's profound impact on the global stage.

A paparazzi account shared the video of the fan frenzy that occurred when Shah Rukh landed in Jaipur on Friday evening. Dressed in a white shirt and carrying a blue sling bag, the actor looked dapper as he made his way towards the car. Fans started to scream, ‘Shah Rukh!’ ‘Shah Rukh!’ as he exited the airport. Just before entering the car, he stood for a few seconds to greet the fans and gave them flying kisses.

About the event

At the IIFA 2025 pre-event in Mumbai which was held in January, Shah Rukh had given some hosting tips to Kartik. He said, “Kartik is going to host the 25th year. Just so that I can pass off the baton to him, isko main sikha deta hun ki Jaipur mein shuruaat kaise karni hai (...how to begin in Jaipur). So, you'll have to begin by saying, 'Padharo mhare IIFA' (Welcome to IIFA).”

Last year, Shah Rukh, along with actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar, hosted the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.