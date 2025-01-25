Kartik Aaryan says he wants to do 'second best hosting' after Shah Rukh Khan: Inko koi beat nahi kar sakta

Why Kartik wants to do ‘second best hosting’

Speaking at the event, Kartik said, "I think I'm just too happy to be a part of the 25th anniversary of IIFA. Host karne waala hoon. I hope ki main second best hosting karun because inko (points at Shah Rukh) koi beat nahi karsakta. Shah Rukh sir jabbhi hosting kiye hai ya perform kiye hai (I'm going to host. I hope I can do second best hosting because nobody can beat him. Whenever Shah Rukh sir has hosted, performed), I think he has been at it, he has been wonderful. It's always been like a stadium effect when he comes on stage. So I'm just happy to be a part of this entire...," he added.

Kartik spoke about upcoming event

Kartik also said, as reported by news agency ANI, "I am thrilled to celebrate the global success of Indian cinema in the vibrant heart of Jaipur, Rajasthan, as I take on the honour of hosting IIFA's historic 25th-anniversary celebration this March. Making my debut as the host for the world's biggest celebration of Indian cinema is something I have eagerly anticipated, and it's the perfect way to kick off 2025. IIFA's grand milestone in the Pink City promises an unforgettable spectacle for fans across the globe."

About IIFA event

The festivities will begin on March 8. The grand finale will be held on March 9, honouring cinematic excellence and celebrating Indian cinema's profound impact on the global stage.

About Kartik, Shah Rukh's films

Kartik was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He will be next seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions. The film, set to release in 2026, promises to be a delightful romantic comedy. Kartik is collaborating with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu on another untitled project.

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be part of the film.